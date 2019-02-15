Virtus Partners, LLC ("Virtus") a global provider of alternative investment administration operations and outsourcing services, announced today the launch of its new visual identity and brand positioning "Connect with Our Expertise." The tagline emphasizes the company's commitment to offering a combination of deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge technology that empowers clients with scalable and sustainable solutions.

"The logo mark is emblematic of Virtus' commitment to maintaining technological excellence. We continue to look to technological innovations, both incremental and transformative, to improve service delivery and capabilities for our clients," said Kelly Faykus, CEO.

Joe Elston, Partner adds "The logo represents our modernized approach as a leading service provider of front, middle and back-office services. Though Virtus is global, we still maintain a nimbleness that is unparalleled in our industry. We respond more quickly than many of our competitors and that enables our clients to achieve their goals more expeditiously."

'Connect with Our Expertise' signifies our commitment to a platinum standard of customer service. Virtus fosters a collaborative culture and invests in its employees by offering comprehensive in-house training and internally- led programs such as Virtus Virtuoso, which recognizes employee SMEs (subject matter experts)," said Mirna Herr, Partner.

The Virtus Partners new logo officially launches on Tuesday, February 19th and the campaign "Connect with Our Expertise" will premiere at SFIG Vegas 2019, the largest global capital markets conference, held February 24-27, 2019 at the Aria Resort Casino.

About Virtus Partners LLC

Virtus Partners LLC is a premier global financial services and technology provider. Our Managed Services solution delivers front, middle and back office services, including Fund Administration, Loan Agency and Trade Settlements which can be customized and tailored to meet all the individual needs of our clients. For more information, please visit our website at www.virtusllc.com.

