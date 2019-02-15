Cowen Inc.: Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins 2019 Hedgeweek Annual Global Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that its global Outsourced Trading group has been named "Best Outsourced Trading Provider" at the 2019 Hedgeweek Global Awards. The award is based on an online peer review system in which managers, fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers are invited to elect "best in class" in a variety of categories.



Bobby Croswell, Managing Director, who leads business development for the Outsourced Trading business, said, "It is very gratifying to be recognized by Hedgeweek as the "Best Outsourced Trading Provider." We are grateful to our clients and fellow hedge fund industry service providers who supported us. This award is particularly meaningful to our traders and our support team who provide an outstanding level of service to our clients every day. We strongly believe that our differentiated model and our breadth of our offering best serve investment managers, which is the principal reason I joined the team last year."

Added Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, "We take pride in the fact that we are able to offer investment managers a premier, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. The growth of our Outsourced Trading business reflects the full service, multi-asset class nature of our global offering, and how it's differentiated by its transparency and the level of operational support we provide our clients. We will continue to invest in personnel and technology, and our team is now more than 20 traders strong with professionals across the United States, London, Belfast, and Hong Kong."

The annual Hedgeweek Global Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers around the world and celebrate the achievements of firms that contributed to another significant year for the sector. Winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony held in London on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our offering is full service, multi-asset class, global, and is differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen Prime Services LLC dba Cowen Outsourced Trading. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services' solutions are offered internationally through the firm's UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

