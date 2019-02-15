CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluPAY Final Capital Increase For PSD2 License

RevoluPAY Final Capital Increase Towards PSD2
The wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L. concludes the final phase by increasing its paid-up share capital to 250k Euro (375k), in anticipation of the central bank PSD2 license approval, with statutory approval term concluding 20 Feb 2019.
Steve Marshall Appears on Uptick News Wire 14 Feb 2019
https://upticknewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Uptick-Network-CUV-MPSFF-Interview-2-14-19.mp3
About CUV Ventures Corp.:
CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.
Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billionfamily remittance market. Click hereto read more.
For further information on CUV Ventures Corp.. The Company has approximately 129,695,000 shares issued and outstanding.
CUV VENTURES CORP.
STEVE MARSHALL
______________________________
Steve Marshall
CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nick Findler
CUV Ventures Corp.
Telephone: 604-639-3850
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@cuvventures.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.comfor further information.