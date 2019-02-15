CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluPAY Final Capital Increase For PSD2 License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019(the "Company") is pleased to announce that the wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L has made the final paid-up capital increase to 250k Euros (approx. 375k $CA) for the PSD2 license approval.

RevoluPAY Final Capital Increase Towards PSD2

The wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L. concludes the final phase by increasing its paid-up share capital to 250k Euro (375k), in anticipation of the central bank PSD2 license approval, with statutory approval term concluding 20 Feb 2019.

Steve Marshall Appears on Uptick News Wire 14 Feb 2019

https://upticknewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Uptick-Network-CUV-MPSFF-Interview-2-14-19.mp3

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile phone top-ups, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational leisure payments and remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billionfamily remittance market. Click hereto read more.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp.. The Company has approximately 129,695,000 shares issued and outstanding.

