Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that its Lloyd's managing agency has completed four reinsurance-to-close transactions for the 2016 and prior years of account of Syndicates 1206, 1861, 2526 and 5820, managed by AmTrust Syndicates Limited. The transactions were completed February 14, 2019.

Enstar, through Syndicate 2008, has assumed net reinsurance reserves of approximately £650 million (approximately $830 million) effective January 1, 2019.

About Enstar

