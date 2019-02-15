OEMSecrets: TE Connectivity's ATUM-12/4-0-STK Sees Search Demand Increase

YORK, England, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Part search information generated by engineers looking for hard-to-find or obsolete components provides OEMSecrets with unique market insights.

Search demand for a piece of heat-shrink tubing by TE Connectivity: the ATUM-12/4-0-STK was tremendously high in January, whilst engineers also showed interest in the DK-621-0433-1S BNC connector. This could be caused by the two parts fitting together exceptionally well - the three-in-one shrinking capability lets users put connector and cable under one bit of tubing.

ESD sensitivity and robustness are another ongoing concern. ON Semiconductor's low-capacitance ESD8472 is ideally suited to fast signals such as USB 3.0 transmissions. Nexperia's PESD5V0U1UA also has low capacitance, but is unidirectional. Similar advances enable STM to produce the P0102BL - a thyristor which can trigger itself but with 200 Microamps.

The old adage about an engineer's stubbornness still holds true. Parts such as Texas Instruments venerable switcher series (think about buck parts like the LM2653 family) see lots of use even though cheaper parts from other vendors are available. While this might be - partially - driven by regulatory concerns, OEMSecrets advises a two-step approach to component purchases: enter your desired stock quantity to identify the best price available from distributors.

Finally, SMD resistors enter more and more market segments previously held by through-hole components. Yageo's RC2512JK family allowed US-based UnME2 Inc to shrink attenuator size due to its 2W power density, while current-sense resistors like Vishay Dale's WSL2010R5000FEA18 make classic shunts obsolete.

Discontinuations now aren't limited to MLCCs, but also hit ferrite beads and even normal through-hole ceramic capacitors such as the DECB33J221KC4B.

