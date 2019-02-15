Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Celebrates WallaBee's Stupendous Seventh Birthday

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is celebrating the seventh anniversary of the card collecting game WallaBee . Although WallaBee celebrates its birthday February 16th, from now until February 18th, 2019 Freeze Tag is hosting a variety of in game specials and sales in the online store .

'They say 7 is a lucky number and I think they're right! WallaBee's 7th birthday is a great time to look back on all the memories we've had with this game, and look forward to all the ones to come,' said Robbie McGuire, WallaBee Product Manager. 'The WallaBee Team is lucky to have such a great community to stand alongside from the very beginning until now. Here's to a brand new chapter!'

To kick off the celebration Benson , everyone's favorite sightseeing kangaroo, will be virtually traveling to monuments throughout the world. Benson is a rare Exclusive Item that only appears at verified Monument/Sculpture locations on special occasions.

Shiny Mixers will also return to Uncanny Uniques as part of the birthday celebration. Rarely seen in the wild, Bronze, Silver, and Gold Mixers add excitement to mixing. Collectors have a much higher chance to receive a rare item from the Mixerpool when using Shiny Mixers, which makes them a hot commodity.

The Mixerpool will be filled with highly sought-after items as well. All collectors have a chance to receive items from the Mixerpool when combining Mixers in their pouch, but this weekend will highlight some of the more desired items. Mystery Boxes will also occasionally appear when mixing Mixers. As the name suggests, players never know what they might get from these fan-favorite items.

To celebrate a stupendous seven years all virtual goods in the online store have been discounted for the birthday weekend as well. Players should take advantage of this sale to stock up on Honeycombs, Item Locks and more while it lasts. You can view the entire WallaBee store collection at https://store.freezetag.com/collections/wallabee .

Containing more than 2,200 beautifully crafted items to collect in over 150 sets, WallaBee is a virtual card-collecting game that incorporates real world locations where players can forage. When players reach a distinct GPS marker they can earn Set Items, Honeycombs and more. With a worldwide community and new items released daily, players must forage, mix, and trade to acquire new items and complete sets. For more information on WallaBee visit https://www.wallabeegame.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535439/Freeze-Tag-Celebrates-WallaBees-Stupendous-Seventh-Birthday