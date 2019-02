BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor department will release U.S. import and export price indices for January at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.55 against the yen, 1.0074 against the franc, 1.1254 against the euro and 1.2796 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



