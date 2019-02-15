Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with its only creditor to convert the full $242,036 amount of promissory note debt into 4,840,720 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in addition to the issuance to the creditor of a 12-month warrant exercisable into 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company wishes to settle this final amount of indebtedness with common shares in order to fulfill a strategic goal to become debt free and to preserve its cash for operations. The shares-for-debt transaction is subject to the approval of the CSE.

Reservoir understands the creditor is acquiring the common shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, acquire or dispose of the common shares through the market, private placement or otherwise as circumstances or market conditions warrant. The common shares issued will be subject to a four month hold (restricted resale) period.

CEO Lewis Reford commented, "REO's investors should be pleased that the Company is debt free, with the added flexibility that affords. With our investment policy tailored to our emerging markets focus, we believe minimal leverage is a prudent risk management choice."

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing or near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer their investors diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Lewis Reford

CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416-399-2274

Email: ceo@reservoircap.team

