Cryptohopper just announced that it hit 100k users on their trading platform. In little over a year and a half, this staggering amount of people have joined the platform, enticed by the promise to invest completely automatically. When you sign up and configure your own "hopper" bot and it can trade up to 75 cryptocurrencies simultaneously for you 24/7. To celebrate the milestone, Cryptohopper is offering a 25% discount on all subscriptions for the next 48 hours using the code "HAPPY100".

A month earlier, at CES 2019, Cryptohopper founders Ruud Feltkamp and his brother Pim debuted their newly released marketplace, a new feature which allowed inexperienced users to buy strategies from professional traders. These strategies than tell the hopper how to buy/sell. All in under a few minutes.

CEO celebrity Ruud Feltkamp announced his departure from the famous Dutch TV show a few months before to focus on the trading platform he and his brother Pim Feltkamp had set up.

While the brothers have successfully launched a product that has made trading as easy and timesaving as possible, running the platform has been anything but that, and they have been working overtime to deal with the vast growth of users.

Ruud commented, "Our mission was to simplify the process of trading. Most trading softwares have been designed either for professional traders or IT guys who can code. We decided to design our trading platform to be as easy as possible so as not to discourage the vast amount of people interested in trading. Experienced traders can create an advanced strategy using more than 120 indicators and candle patterns and sell it to inexperienced users. In all cases, the trading itself is executed automatically, 24/7"

Cryptohopper has recently also launched a partnership with a company with an AI-driven engine, which will make room for sentiment analysis on Cryptohopper.

About Cryptohopper

Based in Amsterdam, Cryptohopper has been available to the public since September 2017. All are attracted to the concept of being able to rapidly buy and sell cryptocurrencies for profit in short intervals, sometimes in minutes. The whole process occurs automatically and allows you to trade in your sleep.

Dutch Entrepreneur and celebrity Ruud Feltkamp and his brother, one-of-a-kind web developer Pim Feltkamp are on a mission to bring cryptocurrency trading to anyone with an interest, not necessarily experience in trading.

They are offering 25% off on all subscriptions until Sunday, 25 Feb 2018. Next to that, users are always welcome to make a free account at any time and experiment using the Cryptohopper trading simulator (paper trading). Sign up today to take advantage of this deal.

