The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Sets Muralikrishna Thalluri Film for Production

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC PINK: WDRFF) (FRA:25Y), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announced today that it has green lit the Muralikrishna Thalluri feature film "Run", which carries an anticipated production budget of $20 million CAD, to begin principal photography early in the third quarter of 2019. Wonderfilm is on pace to meet its expected target of 17 produced films in the 2019 calendar year. Currently, 9 films are in production, with another 16 movies green lit for production in the near term.

"Run" was written and is to be directed by Murali Thalluri, who is the youngest director of a feature ever to be accepted as an official selection in the Cannes Film Festival. Mr. Thalluri said of Run, "It amazes me how children manage to find magic, wonder and mystery amidst the most tragic and hopeless of circumstances. Stories like "Life Is Beautiful', "The Jungle Book', "Peter Pan', and so on, have inspired me to use the vast and mysterious landscape of India as our canvas to the story of Grace and Kishore, an American girl and Indian boy both sold into slavery and forced to run for the their lives as we follow their adrenaline filled, magical, heartbreaking yet uplifting story of hope and innocence in the midst of a much darker world. Run is a modern-day fable about two children from opposite worlds bonded by heartache and a journey that will not only change their lives but millions more like them forever."

Kirk Shaw, CEO, commented, "Run is a remarkable project and we are honored to be producing this film with Murali. We have seen the power of Run with the response from "A-list' talent and are finalizing talks for our leads."

Wonderfilm will be producing along with Mr. Thalluri and Kent Smith. Lance Gewer (Academy Award winning Tsotsi, Kite) has come aboard as Director of Photography.

Kirk Shaw

Producer & Board of Directors:

Over his 30-year career, Kirk's producer credits exceed 230 movies and six series making him Hollywood's second most prolific film producer in history. Best known for his business and financing prowess, Kirk has contributed his talents to both U.S. television series and feature films, including the Oscar winning, "The Hurt Locker." Kirk's worked with all major studios, plus many notable "A" list stars such as Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Woody Harrelson, Kim Basinger, John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Cuba Gooding Jr. Among his many past successes, is the creation of Canada's largest production company, Insight Film Studios, which in 2007 and 08 did $100 million consolidated revenue each year. To jump-start Wonderfilm's production acquisitions and library exploitation, Kirk vended 46 completed movies into Wonderfilm.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "projects," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company's documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Shaw

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-4890

Email: info@wonderfilm.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

Telephone: (905) 510-7636

Email: psingh@thesiscapital.ca

SOURCE: The Wonderfilm Media Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535440/Wonderfilm-Sets-Muralikrishna-Thalluri-Film-for-Production