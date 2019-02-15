Tube Tech International Ltd: Next-gen Fouling Removal at Nitrogen + Syngas

REVEALED: First look at Tube Tech International's new robot at CRU Nitrogen + Syngas 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Tube Tech International Ltd (TTIL) is set to reveal the first look of its newly developed robotic cleaning technology to 670 industry peers at CRU Nitrogen + Syngas 2019 on 4 March 2019.

TTIL will be previewing their new revolutionary cleaning robot, which will introduce the sector's only complete service system at the 32nd CRU Nitrogen + Syngas exhibition, one of the nitrogen and syngas industry's largest global gatherings.

Tube Tech International Ltd managing director Jon Camp says, 'TTIL's next-generation cleaning robot will deliver exceptional cleaning and feedback and create increased on site efficiency thanks to pre-programmed customer information, among many other new developments, to become the only complete service system in the sector.

'The result of years of research and development, the new robot is a significant step change to the cleaning of fouled convection banks and heat exchange assets and will deliver substantial output benefits for customers around the world.'

Just some of the new functionality of Tube Tech International's new robotic cleaning system includes a smart digital sensor system, distance control using high-end encoders, an adjustable lance and track system with auto-adjustment to warped tubes and real-time high-resolution reporting.

CRU Nitrogen + Syngas 2019 exhibition will take place from 4-7 March 2019 at Estrel Berlin hotel, Germany, and will offer over 670 delegates from more than 50 countries a series of expert training courses and technical showcases, industry insights, and more than 45 high-level technical papers.

To see the new robot in action, visit Tube Tech International Ltd, partnering with Manoir Industries at CRU Nitrogen + Syngas from 4-7 March on Stand 84. To start benefiting from fast ROI from the most effective fouling removal technology visit www.tubetech.com or call +44 1268 786999 (UK) / +1 832 286 1322 (USA).

About Us

Tube Tech International Ltd (TTIL) and Manoir Industries have formed a strategic alliance under the umbrella of TTM. The partnership focuses on the collaborative delivery of TTIL's revolutionary Fired Heater Convection Bank Cleaning Robot.

About Tube Tech International

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

Tube Tech International's robotic technology has recently been granted funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet™ solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

In 2018, Tube Tech Inc. U.S. base of operations was launched in Houston, Texas.

