WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of January, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Friday.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.6 percent in January after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in December.



Economists had expected production to tick up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



