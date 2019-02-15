Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities Europe SA on the 20th of February, 2019. BofA Securities Europe SA will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Nordea Bank Abp. Trading Identity MLEX in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for BofA Securities Europe SA will be as follows: Member: BofA Securities Europe SA INET memberID: MLEX Clearing and settlement ID: NDEAFIHH Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 20th of February, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki