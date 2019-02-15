

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that the European Central Bank or ECB has reduced the bank-specific capital requirements (Pillar 2 Requirement) for Commerzbank by 0.25 percentage points to 2.0% after the 2018 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process or SREP. This reflects the major progress the Bank made in the improvement of its risk profile, including the reduction of its credit risks.



The successful reduction of risk profile and balance sheet in recent years is also reflected in the decision of the German supervisory authority to keep the buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions (O-SII) at 1.0% for 2019. The originally scheduled increase to 1.5% has been postponed.



The pure Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) requirement for Commerzbank now stands at 10.11% for this year. This requirement consists of the Pillar 1 Minimum of 4.5%, the Pillar 2.0 Requirement of 2.0%, the Capital Conservation Buffer of 2.5%, the buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions (O-SII) of 1.0% and the Countercyclical Capital Buffer of 0.11%. With a CET1 ratio of 12.9% at the end of 2018, Commerzbank was well above regulatory Commerzbank AG requirements. The Bank is targeting a CET1 ratio of at least 12.75% by the end of 2019.



