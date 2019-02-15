Containerships Oyj: Containerships plc's financial reporting 2019

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2019 at 17:15 (EET)

Containerships plc's financial reporting 2019

Containerships plc will publish the Financial Statements Bulletin for the financial year 2018 on Thursday 28 February 2019.

The interim reports will be published in 2019:

- January-March interim report on Friday 17 May 2019

- January-June interim report on Friday 16 August 2019

- January-September interim report on Friday 15 November 2019

The full financial statements for 2018 will be published together with the financial statements bulletin on 28 February 2019.

Containerships plc

CEO, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen

tel. +358 50 5502555, kari-pekka.laaksonen (at) containerships.fi

Containerships group is a full service, door-to-door provider of shortsea shipping and logistics solutions. It ensures safe and rapid cargo transport between Finland, Russia, the Baltic States, Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland as well as in the Mediterranean region between Turkey and North Africa. Containerships offers a choice of all standard and special containers, and complete coverage through a fleet of sea vessels, and road, railway and river container transportation modes. The net sales for 2017 was MEUR 227. Containerships plc's senior secured callable bond loan has been listed on OMX Helsinki since 22 November 2017.

