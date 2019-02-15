Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 February 2019
Corporate Announcement 6/2019
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 January 2019.
NAV per share in USD: 1818.51
NAV per share in EUR: 1582.96
The performance during January 2019 was 0.26% in USD. The performance during the last 12 months was 9.9% in USD.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
