Ress Life InvestmentsHolbergsgade 14, 2 tvDK-1057 Copenhagen KDenmarkCVR nr. 33593163www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 February 2019

Corporate Announcement 6/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 January 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1818.51

NAV per share in EUR: 1582.96

The performance during January 2019 was 0.26% in USD. The performance during the last 12 months was 9.9% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





