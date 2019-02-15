sprite-preloader
15.02.2019 | 17:29
Valmet: VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.02.2019

Valmet: VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.02.2019

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

15.02.2019 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.02.2019

Date 15.02.2019
Exchange transaction Buy
Share class VALMT
Amount 23,000
Average price/share 21.3374 EUR
Highest price/share 21.4800 EUR
Lowest price/share 21.1400 EUR
Total price 490,760.20 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 15.02.2019:

VALMT 361,706

On behalf of Valmet Oyj

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

VALMT sbb 15022019 (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2235323/879926.xlsx)


