MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Cessation of the Right of LLC 'VTB Infrastructure Investments' to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit' 15-Feb-2019 / 19:11 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 15, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Cessation of the Right of LLC "VTB Infrastructure Investments" to Dispose a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC "Magnit" Krasnodar, Russia (February 15, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the cessation of the right of LLC "VTB Infrastructure investments" to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit". On February 5, 2019 the right of LLC "VTB Infrastructure investments" to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" ceased. Full company name: Limited liability company "VTB Infrastructure investments"; Company address: 123112 Russia, Moscow, 12 Presnenskaya Emb.; Primary State Registration Number: 1127746409801; Individual Taxpayer Number 7703768889. Type of the right: direct disposal. Attribute of the right: sole disposal. The basis of the cessation of the right to dispose: disposal (decrease) of share in the issuer. Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 7,868,427 shares (7.72085%). Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 68,427 shares (0.06714%). For further information, please contact Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 46082 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7534 EQS News ID: 776747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

