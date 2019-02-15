WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: John Wood Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Limited

BNY (OCS) Nominees Ltd

Cede and Co

Chase Nominees Ltd

HSBC Global Custody Nominees (UK) Ltd

Nortrust Nominees LTD

State Street Nominees Limited

Vidacos Nominees Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13/02/2019