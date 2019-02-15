Level 1 Private Security: Security Firms Announce Merger

PRUNEDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2019 / Level 1 Private Security of Prunedale, California, and Seattle area-based Olympus Consulting Group are merging operations, increasing their security services for current and new clients worldwide.

Level 1 Private Security - founded in 2016 by Crystal Stubblefield - is one of the first security companies to augment a sheriff's department in Central California. Level 1 also provides security and mobile patrol services for agricultural businesses as well as special event security.

Olympus Consulting Group - founded in 2014 by Bryan Fath - offers security consultation, private investigations and executive protection services worldwide. Olympus Consulting Group with additional offices in Cleveland, Ohio, and forwarding operations in Hong Kong, Mexico City and Cape Town, South Africa.

"This merger with Olympus Consulting Group will make an immediate impact on Level 1's visibility, not only in California, but nationally and globally with OCG's experience around the world," said Level 1's Operations Director, JT Tomlinson.

Bryan Fath, CEO of Olympus Consulting Group, is excited by the merger, adding, "We at OCG always wanted a security guard and patrol platform to balance out the portfolio, now we have that capability."

Sy Alli, COO of Olympus Consulting Group, will become the Executive Director of the combined firms and will operate out of the company's headquarters in Prunedale, California.

"The synergies between the two companies match perfectly and position us for extended growth," Alli said. "I am humbled at being asked to take the combined company to the next level. I see nothing but opportunity and success ahead."

The company will initially have offices in California, Seattle and Cleveland, with plans to expand to Oregon, North Carolina and Florida in 2019.

The company also plans to offer a state-of-the-art 24-hour Global Center to provide clients real time tracking, CCTV monitoring and mobile patrol response.

Company Websites:

https://level1privatesecurity.com/

https://olympusconsultinggroup.org/

Contact:

Sy Alli

Email: salli@olympuscg.com or salli.LEVEL1PS@gmail.com

Phone: 614-558-1743

SOURCE: Level 1 Private Security

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535267/Security-Firms-Announce-Merger