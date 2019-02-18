

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was down 0.1 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - beating expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the flat reading in November.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders were up 0.9 percent - shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.4 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Core machine orders for the fourth quarter of 2018 were down 4.2 percent on quarter and up 2.0 percent on year.



