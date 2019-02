BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) said that it has completed the 2018 public share buy-back programme of up to 1.0 billion Swiss francs purchase value, authorised by the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2018 and which it launched on 7 May 2018.



Since 7 May 2018, Swiss Re has repurchased 11.21 million of its shares for a total purchase value of about 1.0 billion francs at an average purchase price of 89.17 francs per share.



