EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019
London, February 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.0
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|4
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
|2.7
|5
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.7
|6
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.7
|7
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.6
|8
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|2.6
|9
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.5
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|11
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.5
|12
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|13
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|14
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|15
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.4
|16
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.4
|17
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|2.4
|18
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.4
|19
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|20
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.4
|21
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|22
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|23
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|24
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.3
|25
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.1
|26
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.0
|27
|Cirrus Logic
|Technology
|United States
|2.0
|28
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.0
|29
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|30
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|31
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.9
|32
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.8
|33
|Halliburton
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.7
|34
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.7
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.7
|36
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|1.6
|37
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|1.5
|38
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.4
|39
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|1.2
|40
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|1.0
|Total equity investments
|89.4
|Cash and other net assets
|10.6
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|34.0
|Japan
|16.6
|Asia Pacific
|16.2
|United Kingdom
|10.3
|United States
|10.0
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|10.6
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.7
|Health Care
|16.3
|Oil & Gas
|12.9
|Telecommunications
|12.0
|Industrials
|9.5
|Consumer Services
|7.3
|Technology
|4.7
|Consumer Goods
|4.0
|Cash and other net assets
|10.6
|100.0
As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,543,000.
18 February 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF