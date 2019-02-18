EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.0 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.9 4 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.7 5 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.7 6 Nokia Technology Finland 2.7 7 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 8 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.6 9 Sanofi Health Care France 2.5 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 11 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.5 12 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 13 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 15 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.4 16 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.4 17 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.4 18 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 19 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.4 20 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.4 21 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 22 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 23 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.3 24 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 25 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.1 26 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.0 27 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.0 28 BBVA Financials Spain 2.0 29 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 30 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 31 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.9 32 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.8 33 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.7 34 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 1.7 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 36 Nomura Financials Japan 1.6 37 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.5 38 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.4 39 DNB Financials Norway 1.2 40 BNP Paribas Financials France 1.0 Total equity investments 89.4 Cash and other net assets 10.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 34.0 Japan 16.6 Asia Pacific 16.2 United Kingdom 10.3 United States 10.0 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 10.6 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 22.7 Health Care 16.3 Oil & Gas 12.9 Telecommunications 12.0 Industrials 9.5 Consumer Services 7.3 Technology 4.7 Consumer Goods 4.0 Cash and other net assets 10.6 100.0

As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,543,000.

18 February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF