Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.02.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.0
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.9
4China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.7
5Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.7
6NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.7
7Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
8VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.6
9SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.5
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
11Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.5
12INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
13TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
14Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
15Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.4
16ENIOil & GasItaly 2.4
17Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.4
18TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
19BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.4
20East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.4
21Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
22CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
23VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.3
24Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.3
25PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.1
26TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.0
27Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.0
28BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.0
29BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
30Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
31Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.9
32Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.8
33HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.7
34MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 1.7
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
36NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.6
37PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.5
38ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.4
39DNBFinancialsNorway 1.2
40BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 1.0
Total equity investments89.4
Cash and other net assets10.6
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019% of Net Assets
Europe34.0
Japan16.6
Asia Pacific16.2
United Kingdom10.3
United States10.0
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets10.6
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials22.7
Health Care16.3
Oil & Gas12.9
Telecommunications12.0
Industrials9.5
Consumer Services7.3
Technology4.7
Consumer Goods4.0
Cash and other net assets10.6
100.0

As at 31 January 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,543,000.

18 February 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2019 PR Newswire