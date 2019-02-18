PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC

("The Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE:

Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Pendragon PLC is pleased to announce that Mark Herbert will join the Company on 04 March 2019 as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") designate, and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and join the Board on 01 April 2019.

As previously announced on 14 December 2018, Trevor Finn will retire from Pendragon PLC on the 31 March 2019. Trevor will hand over his CEO responsibilities to Mark and will remain available to support an orderly transition until his retirement.

Mark joins Pendragon following a 20 year executive career with Jardine Matheson Group across a diverse range of industries including the Jardine Motors Group UK where he held positions as Group Finance Director and Chief Executive Officer for 8 years. Most recently, Mark was the Chief Executive of Cold Storage Singapore and Chairman of DFI Lucky Cambodia consisting of 550 supermarket and convenience stores that formed part of Dairy Farm International Holdings, a pan Asian retailer and subsidiary of Jardine Matheson. Mark brings a wide range of executive and automotive sector leadership expertise to Pendragon.

Pendragon's Chairman, Chris Chambers commented: "Mark is a proven, successful leader and I'm pleased to welcome him to the Company. He is the ideal person to lead Pendragon through the next phase of its development and we all look forward to working with him as we continue to implement our established strategy".

Mark Herbert, CEO designate commented: "I am delighted to be joining Pendragon as CEO at this time of rapid change and innovation in the consumer retail and automotive sectors. I am looking forward to leading the Company through the next phase of its development, working alongside our highly capable team members and business partners to implement our strategy and deliver good service and value to our customers, shareholders and the broader communities in which we operate".

Enquiries

Howard Lee Headland 0203 805 4822



Henry Wallers Headland 0203 805 4822



Chris Chambers Non-executive Chairman Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119



Richard Maloney Company Secretary Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119

Additional Information

Listing Rule 9.6.13R

The Company confirms that Mr Herbert was previously a director of Lancaster Public Limited Company; this appointment ceased on 09 July 2015. The Company confirms that there are no further disclosures to be made in connection with Mr Herbert's appointment in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R.