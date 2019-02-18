

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring Thermocoax Developpement and all of its group companies (Thermocoax) from Chequers Capital, TCR Capital and other minority shareholders for a cash-free, debt-free consideration of 139 million pounds.



Thermocoax is headquartered near Paris, France and has three manufacturing facilities in Normandy, one in Georgia, USA and a further facility in Heidelberg, Germany. Spirax-Sarco Engineering anticipates that Thermocoax will become part of its Chromalox business and will significantly enhance the Group's electrical process heating business, especially in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX