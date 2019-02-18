Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of February 15, 2019 was unable to deliberate, as the required quorum was not met.

The Company would like to thank all the shareholders present at the meeting that enabled to reach a quorum of 18.65%.

The quorum acquired (postal votes and proxies given to the Chairman) at this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the first call and valid for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the second call is 17%. The Company is therefore counting on the participation of all its shareholders, individual and institutional, with respect to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the second call in order to vote on the resolutions that will enable the management to continue its development strategy.

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the second call will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 at 9.30 am CET at Simon Associés, 47 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

All of the documents pertaining to this Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting are available in French upon request from GENOMIC VISION, 80 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux, France, and can also be found in the Investors General Assembly section of the Company's website:

http://www.genomicvision.com/investors/general-assembly

The votes of shareholders who submitted their votes by post for the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting remain valid and counted for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on the second call.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Membre des indices CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable

