Lone Fønss Schrøder will leverage her fintech expertise as CEO of Concordium AG, the company that is developing the Concordium Blockchain Network, a KYC-ready blockchain aiming to grant businesses and the public sector around the world easier, faster, more secure ways to document transactions

Concordium AG (https://www.concordium.com/), the company behind the Concordium Blockchain Network, the first KYC-ready public blockchain, has appointed Lone Fønss Schrøder CEO.

Lone Fønss Schrøder has a decade of experience in senior management and fintech and enters the CEO role after serving on Concordium's advisory board. Lone has served in numerous C-list roles, including leading positions at A.P. Møller Mærsk for 22 years, and CEO for Wallenius Lines 2005-2010. Lone is a co-founder of the fintech company Cashworks, and also serves as chairman of Nustay, vice chairman of Volvo Cars and as a member of the board of directors of Ikea.

"Being at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology with the solid team Lars has put together fits perfectly into my overall experience with disruptive products," says Lone Fønss Schrøder. "I sit on the board of very large companies, such as Volvo, Ikea, and the Aker group. They all have a strategic focus on converting traditional business models into new digital, disruptive models. As CEO of Concordium, a key mission will be to help ensure that the Concordium platform becomes a useful tool for everyone, from individual users to large enterprises and society at large. I believe my experience delivering on large and complex projects will be able to add value to the equation."

"Lone Fønss Schrøder is a very accomplished and experienced business leader. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Lone in various contexts and capacities over the years and she has always shown a great ability to execute and manage teams and projects to a successful finish," says Lars Seier Christensen, Chairman of the Concordium Foundation. "I am delighted to have Lone move from the Concordium Advisory Board to the role of Concordium AG CEO, and it gives me even more confidence that we will successfully develop and deliver the Concordium Blockchain in a way that will make a real difference to transactions, trust, and relations between businesses and individuals."

About Concordium Blockchain Network

Concordium is an open source blockchain that integrates ID-verification and is designed to allow anyone access to run applications in a secure, distributed blockchain network. Concordium aims to help users reduce internal infrastructure requirements, streamline processes, and consequently introduce huge cost savings. Concordium's proof-of-concept was released in January 2019. A beta release is planned for Q3 2019. Public release is scheduled for Q1 2020. For more details, check out https://www.concordium.com/.

