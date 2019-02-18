sprite-preloader
6,65 Euro		-0,04
-0,60 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.02.2019 | 09:05
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 February 2019

Guernsey, 18 February 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 11 February 2019 and 15 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,933 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.00 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
11/02/2019 BATE 288 7.00 2,017
XLON 762 6.99 5,327
CHIX 72 7.00 504
TRQX 118 7.02 828
Total1,2407.008,677
12/02/2019 BATE 298 7.14 2,128
XLON 1,240 7.14 8,854
CHIX 69 7.21 497
TRQX 107 7.14 764
Total1,7147.1412,242
13/02/2019 BATE 288 6.86 1,976
XLON 347 6.96 2,415
CHIX 38 6.96 264
TRQX 66 6.96 459
Total7396.925,115
14/02/2019 BATE 133 6.99 929
XLON 316 7.06 2,231
CHIX 73 6.96 508
TRQX 101 7.00 707
Total6237.024,375
15/02/2019 BATE 335 6.91 2,314
XLON 1,169 6.88 8,041
CHIX 15 6.96 104
TRQX 98 6.90 676
Total1,6176.8911,135



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,700,524 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,112,838, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 11 February 2019 and 15 February 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
11/02/2019 TRQX 35 7.04 246.40
TRQX 28 7.04 197.12
BATE 57 7.02 400.14
CHIX 17 7.00 119.00
BATE 62 7.00 434.00
BATE 102 7.00 714.00
BATE 62 7.00 434.00
BATE 5 7.00 35.00
CHIX 55 7.00 385.00
TRQX 42 7.00 294.00
XLON 466 7.00 3,262.00
XLON 100 7.00 700.00
XLON 29 7.00 203.00
TRQX 13 6.98 90.74
XLON 105 6.96 730.80
XLON 50 6.96 348.00
XLON 12 6.96 83.52
Total1,2407.008,676.72
12/02/2019 CHIX 25 7.32 183.00
XLON 100 7.14 714.00
XLON 600 7.14 4,284.00
CHIX 44 7.14 314.16
BATE 298 7.14 2,127.72
TRQX 107 7.14 763.98
XLON 540 7.14 3,855.60
Total1,7147.1412,242.46
13/02/2019 XLON 124 6.96 863.04
TRQX 65 6.96 452.40
CHIX 38 6.96 264.48
XLON 223 6.96 1,552.08
TRQX 1 6.96 6.96
BATE 76 6.86 521.36
BATE 69 6.86 473.34
BATE 143 6.86 980.98
Total7396.925,114.64
14/02/2019 XLON 84 7.06 593.04
XLON 73 7.06 515.38
XLON 7 7.06 49.42
XLON 152 7.06 1,073.12
BATE 86 7.00 602.00
TRQX 101 7.00 707.00
CHIX 73 6.96 508.08
BATE 47 6.96 327.12
Total6237.024,375.16
15/02/2019 BATE 10 7.12 71.20
XLON 152 6.96 1,057.92
CHIX 15 6.96 104.40
XLON 343 6.90 2,366.70
BATE 38 6.90 262.20
BATE 64 6.90 441.60
BATE 223 6.90 1,538.70
TRQX 26 6.90 179.40
TRQX 11 6.90 75.90
TRQX 7 6.90 48.30
TRQX 8 6.90 55.20
TRQX 23 6.90 158.70
TRQX 21 6.88 144.48
TRQX 2 6.88 13.76
XLON 143 6.86 980.98
XLON 15 6.86 102.90
XLON 175 6.86 1,200.50
XLON 147 6.84 1,005.48
XLON 28 6.84 191.52
XLON 166 6.84 1,135.44
Total1,6176.8911,135.28



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)