Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 15 February 2019

Guernsey, 18 February 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 11 February 2019 and 15 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 5,933 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.00 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 11/02/2019 BATE 288 7.00 2,017 XLON 762 6.99 5,327 CHIX 72 7.00 504 TRQX 118 7.02 828 Total 1,240 7.00 8,677 12/02/2019 BATE 298 7.14 2,128 XLON 1,240 7.14 8,854 CHIX 69 7.21 497 TRQX 107 7.14 764 Total 1,714 7.14 12,242 13/02/2019 BATE 288 6.86 1,976 XLON 347 6.96 2,415 CHIX 38 6.96 264 TRQX 66 6.96 459 Total 739 6.92 5,115 14/02/2019 BATE 133 6.99 929 XLON 316 7.06 2,231 CHIX 73 6.96 508 TRQX 101 7.00 707 Total 623 7.02 4,375 15/02/2019 BATE 335 6.91 2,314 XLON 1,169 6.88 8,041 CHIX 15 6.96 104 TRQX 98 6.90 676 Total 1,617 6.89 11,135







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,700,524 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,112,838, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 11 February 2019 and 15 February 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 11/02/2019 TRQX 35 7.04 246.40 TRQX 28 7.04 197.12 BATE 57 7.02 400.14 CHIX 17 7.00 119.00 BATE 62 7.00 434.00 BATE 102 7.00 714.00 BATE 62 7.00 434.00 BATE 5 7.00 35.00 CHIX 55 7.00 385.00 TRQX 42 7.00 294.00 XLON 466 7.00 3,262.00 XLON 100 7.00 700.00 XLON 29 7.00 203.00 TRQX 13 6.98 90.74 XLON 105 6.96 730.80 XLON 50 6.96 348.00 XLON 12 6.96 83.52 Total 1,240 7.00 8,676.72 12/02/2019 CHIX 25 7.32 183.00 XLON 100 7.14 714.00 XLON 600 7.14 4,284.00 CHIX 44 7.14 314.16 BATE 298 7.14 2,127.72 TRQX 107 7.14 763.98 XLON 540 7.14 3,855.60 Total 1,714 7.14 12,242.46 13/02/2019 XLON 124 6.96 863.04 TRQX 65 6.96 452.40 CHIX 38 6.96 264.48 XLON 223 6.96 1,552.08 TRQX 1 6.96 6.96 BATE 76 6.86 521.36 BATE 69 6.86 473.34 BATE 143 6.86 980.98 Total 739 6.92 5,114.64 14/02/2019 XLON 84 7.06 593.04 XLON 73 7.06 515.38 XLON 7 7.06 49.42 XLON 152 7.06 1,073.12 BATE 86 7.00 602.00 TRQX 101 7.00 707.00 CHIX 73 6.96 508.08 BATE 47 6.96 327.12 Total 623 7.02 4,375.16 15/02/2019 BATE 10 7.12 71.20 XLON 152 6.96 1,057.92 CHIX 15 6.96 104.40 XLON 343 6.90 2,366.70 BATE 38 6.90 262.20 BATE 64 6.90 441.60 BATE 223 6.90 1,538.70 TRQX 26 6.90 179.40 TRQX 11 6.90 75.90 TRQX 7 6.90 48.30 TRQX 8 6.90 55.20 TRQX 23 6.90 158.70 TRQX 21 6.88 144.48 TRQX 2 6.88 13.76 XLON 143 6.86 980.98 XLON 15 6.86 102.90 XLON 175 6.86 1,200.50 XLON 147 6.84 1,005.48 XLON 28 6.84 191.52 XLON 166 6.84 1,135.44 Total 1,617 6.89 11,135.28



