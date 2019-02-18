Issuer Information Issuer: Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 581008-0150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF 19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) ARION 190820 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000030989 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190820 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 3.780.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 3.780.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date February 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date August 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date August 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading February 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading February 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading February 20, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 169208 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------