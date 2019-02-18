CF&B Communication: Frankfurt European Midcap Event another resounding success

Frankfurt - 12th Fébruary 2019 - CF&B Communication has organised its 12th edition of the European Midcap Event in Frankfurt. Held each year, this high-profile event brings together 50 listed companies 100 institutional investors from Germany.

We thank our partners for their long-term trust : Bolsas y Mercados Españoles with GVC Gaesco Beka for Spanish issuers, Intermonte for the support to the Italian listed companies and Invest Securities for French issuers.

The 2019 forum is another resounding success, with more than 400 meetings booked even before the event began.



Commenting on the European Frankfurt Midcap Event, Jonas Liegl, Vice President of Allianz Global Investors: "Well organized event and always a great opportunity to meet interesting business model across Europe. Furthermore, as the event takes place on only one day it is a very efficient use of time for both the corporates and the investors. Looking forward to the next event."



Simone Pratesi, CFO & IR at B&C Speakers: "I wish to thank you for the kind assistance during last meeting organized by CF&B last Tuesday in Frankfurt. As usual the location, the organization and also the assistance during the conference was simply perfect!! I had the opportunity to meet many investors and almost 50% of the meetings organized were with new investors, never meet before. This is particularly important for me and I appreciated very very much. I will try to participate to all the next meetings scheduled!"



Manuel Taverne Lothar, Finance Expert at FACC: "Since 2018 FACC is parnter of CF&B Communcation. The organization and quality of meetings was - once more - excellent. Midcap events is a key partner in our 2019 financial calendar."



María José Sánchez Escudero, Alternative Stock Market, Coordination and Incorporations Committee in Grupo BME: "This international meeting, organized by CF & B Communication, complements the usual actions of BME-MAB to increase the visibility of listed companies in the Spanish market and facilitate access to European analysts and investors, on this occasion, mainly Germans"



Micaela Ferruta, one of our partner, Senior Analyst at Intermonte: "Intermonte, unique partner for Italy, brought 12 Italian mid-small caps at the Frankfurt MidCap event, coming from different sectors: from technology and telco to durable goods and financial services. The event was once again a success, with around 76 one-to-one or group meetings with the up to 50 investors attending the conference, 80% of which German investors. Feedback from the Italian companies attending the conference was positive both on the high number of meetings, a mix of new investors and existing investors and on the quality of the meetings. Together CF&B communication, Intermonte plans to bring over 45 Italian companies at the 6 events where it is present as CF&B's unique partner for Italy in 6 different European cities, looking to help midcap companies to gain exposure with International investors and enlarge their shareholder base. Companies attending were: BC SPEAKERS, BE, EMAK, LU-VE, MAIRE TECNIMONT, REPLY, RETELIT, SOMEC, TAMBURI INVESTMENTS, TINEXTA, TXT E-SOLUTION, WIIT."

Thierry Roussilhe, Corporate Broking Manager at INVEST SECURITIES: "This new edition of the CF&B Frankfurt European Midcap Event was an opportunity for INVEST SECURITIES, sponsor of the event, to approach European multi-sector issuers and partners, and for the companies we represent to meet first class German investors. »

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2019 are already open to registration, among which the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

About CF&B Communication

CF&B Communication, created in 1984 by Francis Bader, is now a European corporate access company, specialized in SME's, that has organized the "MidCap Events" for the last couple of decades.

Specialized in relations between listed companies and institutional investors, we organize one-to-one meetings during our events held in Europe every year.

The company was originally the first financial communications agency in Europe.

www.midcapevents.com (http://www.midcapevents.com)

