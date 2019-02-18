FXCM Group Launches 20th Anniversary Campaign

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 18, 2019 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, announced today that it has launched its 20anniversary campaign. FXCM was founded in 1999 and will officially celebrate its "20 Years of Trading" in September 2019.

To celebrate, globally, FXCM has updated its logo and will be launching a variety of events and activates across its international entities.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group stated: "In 1999 FXCM identified a void in the currency markets and provided a solution for individual investors to trade FX at institutional prices. Since its inception FXCM has offered traders innovative technology paired with first-class customer service; 20 years later our focus remains the exact same. Over the years, we have made exceptional advancements to our platforms and product offering all while lowering trading costs. We are thankful for the privilege of serving our clients for the past two decades and look forward doing so for many years to come. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the entire FXCM team for their inspiring commitment and drive and for always putting our clients first. I am honored to be part of such a team. Like every 20 year old, we have great aspirations for the years ahead and we are excited to continue the journey."

20th Anniversary Celebrations:

Look out for invitations to our next trading seminars and education workshops around the globe throughout the year!

Active Trader Events - Meetings and workshops for Active Traders to meet one-on-one with their dedicated FXCM representative to explore FXCM's services and products. The meetings will help traders understand the concepts of online trading, boost their forex knowledge and learn how to use FXCM's powerful trading platforms. Traders will have the opportunity to showcase and share trading experiences, gaining practical information as well as seeing other trading perspectives and learning tips to build their own trading strategies. Geared towards high net worth clients to discuss markets, trading strategies and how FXCM can best provide support.

Algo and API Trading Seminars - Algo and API traders and enthusiast can join FXCM and industry experts for discussions, education and networking. These summits aim to provide an ideal learning environment for Quants, Data Scientists, Programmers, and Algo Traders. FXCM and industry experts will look for attendees to be able to leverage FXCM's market data solutions for volume, price and sentiment data to develop powerful market insights to help drive their Algo trading. These events will be an opportunity to network with like-minded Algo traders and professionals.

Educational Seminars - Traders will gain insight into topics such as the global market outlook, emerging market trends and risk management, and all topics, tools and products to make the most of all trading opportunities throughout the year. These seminars also provide a chance to learn more about FXCM's HTML5 Web platform and its competitive advantages.

