

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell modestly on Monday as investors booked some profits after sharp gains in the previous session on optimism the U.S. and China can reach a trade deal before a March 1 deadline.



U.S.-China trade talks will continue in Washington this week as both sides race to reach a deal.



Investors also pondered over the political fall-out from U.S. President Trump's decision to declare national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The benchmark DAX was down 33 points or 0.29 percent at 11,266 in opening deals after surging as much as 1.9 percent on Friday.



Lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were moving higher on comments from an ECB official indicating a likely fresh round of long-term loans to banks.



Bertrandt Group edged down slightly after reporting muted growth in Q1 profit.



Wire Card soared 11 percent after Germany's financial regulator temporarily banned short sales of the company's shares.



