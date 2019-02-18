Menhaden Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

18 February 2019

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a monthly basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 December 2018, which was announced on 7 January 2019, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018, expected to be on or around 1 April 2019.

