

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks lacked direction on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance after a strong rally on Friday amid optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.



The White House said the U.S. hopes to see additional progress as discussions at the ministerial and vice-ministerial levels continue in Washington this week.



Investors also pondered over the political fall-out from U.S. President Trump's decision to declare national emergency in a bid to fund his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,150 in opening deals after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday.



Banks were trading higher on comments from an ECB official indicating a likely fresh round of long-term loans to banks.



BNP Parirbas rose half a percent, Credit Agricole advanced 1.5 percent and Societe Generale added 2 percent.



Car parts maker Faurecia edged down slightly in choppy trade after it warned of negative auto production growth.



Supermarket retailer Casino fell over 2 percent on a brokerage downgrade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX