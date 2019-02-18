CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Welcomes Two New Locations in Gainesville, Georgia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to continue its expansion with the addition of two new CPR stores in Gainesville, Georgia. The franchise welcomes David Choe, store owner of CPR Gainesville-Village Shoppes and CPR Gainesville-Lakeshore Mall, to the network.

To learn more about CPR Gainesville-Village Shoppes and CPR Gainesville-Lakeshore Mall, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gainesville-village-shoppes-ga/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gainesville-lakeshore-mall-ga/.

'We're thrilled to have David join us as a franchisee and we believe he will be a valuable asset to the CPR team,' said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. 'With his experience and reach within the Gainesville community, we're confident he's going to deliver excellent repair solutions.'

Both of David's stores are conveniently located in popular shopping centers off of Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville. The two CPR locations offer affordable repair solutions for damage to cell phones, tablets, laptops, drones, and more. David's teams specialize in a variety of common device-related issues, including repair for water damage, cracked screens, faulty batteries, broken charging ports, and more. For a free repair estimate, customers can visit the stores' websites or stop in to see David and his teams at his new locations.

'I thoroughly enjoy helping my fellow Gainesville community members find repair service that won't break the bank,' said store owner, David. 'I have a goal for both of my stores. I want to ensure each and every customer walks away with a smile on their face.'

David spent most of his life in Nashville, Tennessee, before coming to the greater Atlanta area in 2007. He enjoys attending church and spending time with his family. In addition to delivering quality repairs, David's store is also a certified installation center for InvisibleShield screen protectors. He also offers a Buy, Sell, Trade program, in which customers can trade in an old device, or browse through a selection of premium pre-owned devices. To begin a repair or to inquire about a screen protector, visit David's stores at the details provided below.

CPR Gainesville-Village Shoppes is located at:

821 Dawsonville Hwy

Suite 240

Gainesville, GA 30501

Please contact the store at 678-496-3778 or via email: repairs@cpr-gainesville-villageshoppes.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gainesville-village-shoppes-ga/.

CPR Gainesville-Lakeshore Mall is located at:

150 Pearl Nix Pky

Gainesville, GA 30501

Please contact the store at 678-481-2998 or via email: repairs@cpr-gainesville-lakeshoremall.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gainesville-lakeshore-mall-ga/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

