Global market research company Euromonitor International reveals the top five digital trends defining commerce this year, further exploring their impact in a webinar on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. CST.

Digital wellness, autonomous outlets, voice, customer-led experiences and the expansion of super apps will have the most impact on commerce in 2019.

For the first time ever, more than half of the global population will have internet access this year, according to Euromonitor International. However, consumers are emphasising a balance between time spent online versus offline, becoming more intentional and selective of their digital activities.

"Increased connectivity combined with technological advances has created massive upheavals in consumer expectations, lowered the barriers of entry for fast-moving companies and inspired new digital-first commerce avenues," said Michelle Evans, head of digital consumer at Euromonitor International.

In 2019, autonomous outlets will continue gaining traction as companies invest in this technology to enter new channels and develop innovative business models.

Voice commerce accounted for only 1 percent of online purchases in the U.S. last year, increasing to 5 percent by 2023, according to Euromonitor International. With voice-enabled devices becoming mainstream, companies should prepare for new use cases to emerge and integrate these functions into existing strategies.

Improving the customer journey is the top concern for business leaders in the coming year, according to Euromonitor International's Digital Consumer Industry Insights Survey. Technology will help companies deliver truly curated, personalised interactions, putting consumers in control of their shopping experiences.

Super apps-mobile apps that combine several features into a single platform-are going global with consumers and companies embracing their multifunctionality.

