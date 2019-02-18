Brain Monitoring Market to Reach $6.59 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Brain Monitoring Market by Technology (Devices and Accessories), and Application (Epilepsy, Dementia, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, Headache Disorders, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and Sleep Disorders)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, the global brain monitoring market was pegged at $3.85 billion and is projected to reach $6.59 billion by 2025, registering CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2018-2025.

Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, rapid technological advancements, and increase in geriatric population that is vulnerable to various brain injuries and other disorders have boosted the growth of the global brain monitoring market. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies hamper market growth. On the contrary, lucrative opportunities in the untapped market in developing countries are expected to propel the market growth.

Electroencephalography (EEG) devices segment held the lion's share

The EEG segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about one-fifth of the total market share, owing to rise in demand for advanced imaging techniques, increase in investments by device manufacturers, and surge in demand for diagnosis of critical disorders such as epilepsy. However, the electromyography (EMG) devices segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The report also includes other segments such as magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, accessories, and others.

Non-invasive procedures segment to manifest fastest growth by 2025

The non-invasive procedures segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share, contributing about 90% of the total market in 2017. The report analyzes the segment of invasive procedure.

Traumatic brain injuries segment dominates the market

The traumatic brain injuries segment dominated the market in terms of market share, contributing about one-fifth of the total market in 2017. However, Parkinson's disease segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as epilepsy, dementia, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, stroke, sleep disorders, and other diseases.

Asia-Pacific region to portray fastest CAGR through 2025

Asia-Pacific region is projected manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding the importance of predictive analytics and large number of R&D activities for the development of predictive analytics tools in the developing regions. However, North America region held the largest share, contributing more than two-fifths of the market share in 2017, owing to high adoption rate of predictive analytics software and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The report includes analysis of other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major market players

The report profiles the major companies in the market, including Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Natus Medical Incorporated, Siemens AG, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic Plc., and Neural Analytics, Inc.

