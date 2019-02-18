Tech Junkie: TechJunkie.com Surpasses 3 Million Monthly visitors, Up 150 Percent Year Over Year

Growing consumer electronics and how-to brand TechJunkie celebrated a record December with triple-digit year-over-year visit growth and a record-breaking year

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / based digital media company Box 20, LLC is excited to announce that TechJunkie.com, its flagship consumer technology information and how-to website, surpassed and set an all-time record with over 3 million monthly unique visitors in December 2018. Measured by Google and YouTube Analytics, the vast majority of this traffic ended up directly on the website. This figure increases more than 150 percent year over year.

"We've continued our investment in original video and premium content while specifically focusing on what's happening right now in everything tech," said TechJunkie.com founder and Box 20 CEO Evan Gower.

Looking ahead, the company is actively expanding in mobile app and short and medium-form video content to bolster its YouTube and Facebook video viewership and expanding editorial efforts into new and exciting consumer technology verticals.

About Tech Junkie:

Founded in 2010, Tech Junkie is a fast-growing hub for tech how-to tips, gadget tutorials, and socially shareable entertainment content. Tech Junkie's editors cover a broad array of topics including Apple and iPhone, Microsoft and Windows, Google and Android, as well as the latest buzz from Netflix, social network platforms and the how-to and gadget hacks people can't live without. For more information, visit techjunkie.com or subscribe to the TechJunkie channel on YouTube.

Contact:

Evan Gower

pr@box20.com

6156780111

SOURCE: TechJunkie.com

