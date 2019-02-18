The "Country Profile: Wine in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wine sector in Russia was led by the sparkling wine category by value in 2017, and it is also expected to register the fastest growth in both value and volume terms during 2017-2022.

Hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine in the country. Glass was the commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by paper board in 2017.

Slaviansky Rpk Zao, Ironstone Vineyards and Bacardi Limited are the leading players in the Russian wine sector.

This Country Profile report on the Wine sector in Russia provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Also Contained

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine, and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in volume terms in 2017

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, on-trade, e-retailers, convenience stores, department stores, convenience stores, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: Bottle and can

Scope

The per capita consumption of wine was higher in Russia compared to the global level in 2017

Per capita consumption of still wine is higher when compared to other wines in Russia

Hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of wine in Russia

Slavianskaya Loza is the leading brand in the Russian wine sector

Private label penetration is highest in sparkling wine category

Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the Russian wine sector

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of wine in Russia

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends

Companies Mentioned

Slaviansky Rpk Zao

Bacardi Limited

Ironstone Vineyards

Inkerman Fine Vintage Wine LLC

Moscow Champagne Winery (Mkshv)

Groupe Grands Chais De France

Via Concha Y Toro S.A.

Soare sekt AS

Kiev winery

JSC Igristie Vina

Vilash Zao

F.Lli Gancia C. Spa

Fanagoria Estate Winery

Kornet Oao

Rostshampankombinat Ooo

