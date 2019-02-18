Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Concerns Regarding Food Safety, Forecasts From 2014 To 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 112.47 billion by 2025. Commercial cooking equipment are an important part of food processing & service industry. This equipment is commonly used in hotels, restaurants, and the other commercial kitchens for ease in food preparation, and reduction in labor & operational cost and rising concerns regarding food safety will boost the commercial kitchen equipment industry growth in the years to come. Increase in disposable income is bound to boost the market growth.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the commercial kitchen appliances market such as volatile prices of raw material, and high cost of initial investment in with regards to the production plant. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Commercial kitchen equipment industry may be explored by type, end user, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Char Broilers/Broilers/Griddles/Grills, Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets, Cook-chill Systems, Steamers, Fryers, Ovens, Ranges, Cookers, Kettles, and Others. The "Cookers" segment dominated the commercial kitchen equipment market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to utilization of cookers by several catering companies, end-users, hotels, and restaurants.

Browse 265 page research report with TOC on "Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-kitchen-equipment-market

Commercial kitchen appliances industry may be explored by end user as Fast Food Chain (FFC), Café & Bar, QSR, Railway Dining, Institutional Canteen, Ferry & Cruise, Resort & Hotel, Hospital, FSR, and Others. The "QSR" segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The QSR segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forthcoming period.

North America accounted for the major share of the commercial kitchen equipment market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include surge in the number of fast food outlets due to hectic & busy lifestyle, rise in eating out expenditure, and increase in the number of working women. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the commercial kitchen equipment industry comprise Hamilton Beach, Hobart, Carrier Corporation, Middle by Corporation Company, True Manufacturing, The Vollrath Company, LLC, and AIHO Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Carry Cases Market

Hair Care Market

Luxury Hotel Market

Pet Care Market

Market Segment:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North Americ



U.S.



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Commercial Kitchen Appliances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Refrigerator





Cooking Appliance





Cooktop & Cooking Range







Induction









Gas & Electric







Oven







Convection









Microwave









Combinatio







Rice Cooker

Dishwasher





Others

Commercial Kitchen Equipment Product Outlook by End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

QSR





Fast Food Chain (FFC)







Café & Bar





Railway Dining





Ferry & Cruise





Institutional Canteen





Resort & Hotel





Hospital





FSR





Others

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/