18.02.2019 | 12:43
PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 15

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 15-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1801.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1816.98p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1755.44p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1771.33p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

