Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 15-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1801.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 1816.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1755.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 1771.33p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---