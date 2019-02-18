The "Country Profile: Wine in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wine sector is led by the still wine category in both value and volume terms in 2017. Moreover, the still wine category is also forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2017-2022.

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of wine in the country. Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by paper board. A Racke, Germany, Rotkppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH and Franz Wilhelm Langguth Erben GmbH Co. KG are the leading market players in the German wine sector.

This Country Profile report on the Wine sector in Germany provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Also Contained

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2012-2022

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for fortified wine, sparkling wine, and still wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2017-2022

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in volume terms in 2017

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, on-trade, e-retailers, convenience stores, department stores, convenience stores, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: Bottle and can

Highlights

The per capita consumption of wine was higher in Germany compared to the global level in 2017

The German wine sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by value during 2017-2022

Per capita consumption of still wine is higher when compared to other wines in Germany

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the German wine sector

Golden Kaan is the leading brand in the German wine sector

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends

