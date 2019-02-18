EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 FEBRUARY 2019 BONDS CHANGE OF SEGMENT The following bonds issued by SG Issuer will be moved from the segment HEL Corporate Bonds to HEL Structured Products Retail: Identifiers ISIN Old trading code New trading code FI4000122833 SGI_GTM_2110 SGI_GTM2110 FI4000125331 SGI_GTM_2155 SGI_GTM2155 FI4000147970 SGI_GTM_2199 SGI_GTM2199 FI4000150115 SGI_GTM_2269 SGI_GTM2269 FI4000157029 SGI_GTM_2323 SGI_GTM2323 FI4000157565 SGI_GTM_2396 SGI_GTM2396 FI4000176524 SGI_GTM_2510 SGI_GTM2510 FI4000176516 SGI_GTM_2511 SGI_GTM2511 FI4000185517 SGI_GTM_2557 SGI_GTM2557 FI4000188925 SGI_GTM_2610 SGI_GTM2610 FI4000197777 SGI_GTM_2649 SGI_GTM2649 FI4000197785 SGI_GTM_2650 SGI_GTM2650 FI4000207071 SGI_GTM_2751 SGI_GTM2751 FI4000210869 SGI_GTM_2797 SGI_GTM2797 FI4000219753 SGI_GTM_2835 SGI_GTM2835 FI4000261029 SGI_GTM_3089 SGI_GTM3089 FI4000266838 SGI_GTM_3136 SGI_GTM3136 Effective in trading system: 19 February 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 18.2.2019 LAINAT SEGMENTIN MUUTOS Seuraavat SG Issuerin liikkeeseenlaskemat lainat siirretään segmentista HEL Corporate Bonds segmentille HEL Structured Products Retail: Perustiedot ISIN Vanha kaupankäyntitunnus Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus FI4000122833 SGI_GTM_2110 SGI_GTM2110 FI4000125331 SGI_GTM_2155 SGI_GTM2155 FI4000147970 SGI_GTM_2199 SGI_GTM2199 FI4000150115 SGI_GTM_2269 SGI_GTM2269 FI4000157029 SGI_GTM_2323 SGI_GTM2323 FI4000157565 SGI_GTM_2396 SGI_GTM2396 FI4000176524 SGI_GTM_2510 SGI_GTM2510 FI4000176516 SGI_GTM_2511 SGI_GTM2511 FI4000185517 SGI_GTM_2557 SGI_GTM2557 FI4000188925 SGI_GTM_2610 SGI_GTM2610 FI4000197777 SGI_GTM_2649 SGI_GTM2649 FI4000197785 SGI_GTM_2650 SGI_GTM2650 FI4000207071 SGI_GTM_2751 SGI_GTM2751 FI4000210869 SGI_GTM_2797 SGI_GTM2797 FI4000219753 SGI_GTM_2835 SGI_GTM2835 FI4000261029 SGI_GTM_3089 SGI_GTM3089 FI4000266838 SGI_GTM_3136 SGI_GTM3136 Voimaan järjestelmässä: 19.2.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260