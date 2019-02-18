The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on February 18, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 19, 2019 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new shares for every one (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is February 20, 2019. The subscription price is NOK 33.00 per share. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709702