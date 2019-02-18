Office Printing Continues to be a Major Security Concern, According to 62% of Firms Surveyed in the Latest Quocirca Security Report, Published by Ringdale

BURGESS HILL, England, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe, the leading print management solution for document security and compliance, today announces the results of new research in a report titled "Global Print Security Landscape, 2019" from the analyst firm Quocirca. It is evident from the report findings that businesses are justified in their concerns about their print infrastructure vulnerability with 59% reporting they had suffered a print-related data breach in the past 12 months. It is estimated that these print-related data breaches cost, on average, £313,000 per year. However, it is not just the direct financial cost that is an issue, as business managers cite a loss of productivity and loss of customer trust and confidence as being of equal concern.

While organizations appear to recognize the print-related risk with 66% ranking this area as a major concern, the report indicates that many businesses are still leaving themselves exposed to potential data breaches. The report shows only 51% have a formal print security policy in place and 52% admit to not applying regular firmware updates to their printers. In addition, when it comes to pull printing and secure mobile printing solutions the adoption rates are 40% and 37% respectively.

Other key findings include:

Print related data breaches account for 11% of all breaches with an average of 9 specific print related breaches taking place each year

Concerns regarding security and data leaks are highest in Retail, Public Sector and Finance

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they are increasing print security spending

"Physical documents continue to be an important part of daily office life with 91% of organizations rating document printing as important to their business. For organizations with a heavy reliance on paper processes, there are justifiable concerns regarding the security of their print infrastructure and how resistant it is to internal or external threats. Securing the print infrastructure to help prevent data loss and achieve industry compliance is a top priority for Ringdale and we are committed to the continued development of customer centric solutions that deliver secure FollowMe Printing in a multi-vendor printing environments," said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale.

