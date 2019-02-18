The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 15 February 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1299.97 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1290.13 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1325.89 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1316.05 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at