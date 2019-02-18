Tim Burd to Speak at iStack Training's Facebook and Ecommerce Mastery Live Event in San Diego on February 28, 2019

Legendary Industry Veteran and CEO of iStack Training, Eric Dyck, Will Be Hosting This Two Day Event, with Twelve Speakers and Over 300 Attendees

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2019 / The organizers of the iStack Training's Facebook and Ecommerce Live Mastery Event are pleased to announce that the "Godfather of Facebook Advertising," Tim Burd, is confirmed as a speaker during the upcoming iStack event in San Diego on February 28, 2019. The two-day event will also take place on March 1.

To learn more about iStack Training and the upcoming event in San Diego, which will feature two days of intensive training from some of the world's most advanced Facebook Ad buyers and ecommerce entrepreneurs, please visit https://istacktraining.com/events.

As a spokesperson for iStack Training noted, internet marketers from around the world will descend upon San Diego to be in the audience and try to meet Burd, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of AdLeaks. Burd earned his "Godfather" nickname after founding some of the largest online advertising groups in the world.

"I have been running Facebook Ads since the only option was Right Hand Placements, before there were even News Feed ads" said Burd. An independent study polling a group with more than 80,000 of Facebook's most elite advertisers voted to name Burd "Godfather of Facebook Ads" solidifying the title for Tim Burd. He has generated over a billion dollars in sales for clients using the platform.

The event is hosted by the CEO of iStack Training, Eric Dyck. In the past few years, iStack Trainings have become the premier event for advertisers and internet marketers to get advanced information about Ecommerce and online advertising. "While most other events focus on introductory information, iStack has carved out its own niche catering to intermediate and experts. Those considered the 1% of successful internet marketers are often in attendance," Dyck noted.

With more than 15 years of experience in the internet marketing industry, Eric Dyck has earned himself the title of "The Robust Marketer", which is also the name of his Podcast. The Robust Marketer Podcast, hosted by Dyck since 2017, features him interviewing more than 50 of the world's most knowledgeable authorities on digital advertising.

Other speakers at the two-day event will include Larry Kim who sold his company Wordstream for $150 million, Josh Elizetxe who founded the viral internet product Snow Teeth Whitening, up and coming media buying sensation Jordan Menard, PayCertify CEO Chase Harmer, and other speakers including Maxwell Finn, Van Oakes, Corey and Keegan Rush, Jordan Rolband and more.

"Following the iStack training event, those looking for the opportunity to work closely with Tim Burd and have a more one on one experience with some of the other iStack training speakers, will have the opportunity to attend the world famous Tim Burd MasterMind event, which takes place March 2 and 3 at a private location," the spokesperson noted. Eric Dyck was influential in orchestrating the collaboration between iStack Training and Tim Burd's masterminds. This will be the second mastermind that will be presented as a collaboration between Burd and Dyck's companies, AdLeaks and iStack Training.

About iStack Training:

iStack Training is an educational community that helps digital marketers and entrepreneurs level up their knowledge, skills, and personal network. Thanks to help from iStack Training, people can build their online empire by using the tactics and strategies from the world's best marketers. For more information, please visit https://istacktraining.com/events

