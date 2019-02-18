The "Brexit and the Healthcare Industry Implications for Pharma, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It has been over two years since the UK voted to leave the EU. As Brexit deadlines loom, negotiations are still ongoing to determine the UK's relationship with the EU after Brexit.

This report provides an assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry expects Brexit to affect the healthcare sector, both within and outside of Britain. This study will be repeated at the end of Q4 this year, to gauge the changing sentiment towards Brexit from within the healthcare industry.

Scope

This report provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 10 minutes survey of 135 clients and prospects which was fielded from October 3, 2018 to October 19, 2018. Participants answered questions about how they expected Brexit to affect the healthcare sector, both within and outside of the UK.

Components of the slide deck include:

Outcomes of Brexit: best and most likely outcomes of Brexit providing respondent mix by geography

Factors to Impact Healthcare: key factors to impact the post-Brexit UK healthcare industry providing respondent mix by region and seniority level as compared to Q1 and Q2

Impact on Research and Manufacturing: key factors to impact healthcare research and manufacturing in the UK post-Brexit providing respondent mix by region and seniority level as compared to Q1 and Q2

Impact on Corporate Strategy: level of impact of Brexit on corporate strategy providing respondent mix by region, seniority level, and headquarter location as compared to Q1 and Q2

Impact on Relocation: impact of Brexit on staff and headquarter relocation as indicated by respondents whose headquarters is located in the UK as compared to Q1 and Q2

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your corporate strategies post-Brexit through an in-house expert analysis of the key factors to impact the post-Brexit UK healthcare industry

Develop business strategies by understanding the key factors to impact healthcare research and manufacturing in the UK post-Brexit

Stay up to date on the industry's changing sentiment towards Brexit from within the healthcare industry with quarterly surveys.

Identify emerging industry trends post-Brexit to gain a competitive advantage

Topics Covered

1 Study Design

1.1 Background, Objectives and Design

1.2 Respondent Mix Geography

1.3 Respondent Mix Seniority Level

1.4 Respondent Mix Headquarters Location

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Change in Brexit Sentiment since Q2

3 Overview of UK Pharma Industry

3.1 The UK Pharma Industry A Key Driver of the UK Economy

3.2 The UK as an Attractive Location for Clinical Trials

3.3 Brexit Timeline

4 Outcomes of Brexit

4.1 Best and Most Likely Outcomes of Brexit No Brexit Is the Best Outcome but Not the Most Likely

4.2 Best and Most Likely Outcomes of Brexit A Closer Look at Geography

5 Factors to Impact Healthcare

5.1 Key Factors to Impact the UK Healthcare Industry After Brexit

5.2 Key Factors to Impact the UK Healthcare Industry After Brexit A Closer Look at the Top Four Factors

6 Impact on Research and Manufacturing

6.1 Will Healthcare Research and Manufacturing Be Impacted Following Brexit? Respondent Mix by Location

6.2 Will Healthcare Research and Manufacturing Be Impacted Following Brexit? Respondent Mix by Seniority Level

6.3 Why the UK WILL Be an Attractive Destination for Healthcare Companies

6.4 Why the UK WILL NOT Be an Attractive Destination for Healthcare Companies

6.5 Is the UK as an Attractive Destination for Healthcare Research and Manufacturing? In Their Words

7 Impact on Corporate Strategy

7.1 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy

7.2 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy, by Location A Closer Look at the Numbers

7.3 The Impact of Brexit on Corporate Strategy, by Seniority Level

7.4 How Has Brexit Most Influenced Corporate Strategy? Investing Resources into Managing the Potential Impact of Brexit Is a Major Concern

7.5 How Has Brexit Most Influenced Corporate Strategy? In Their Words

8 Impact on Relocation

8.1 Potential of Relocation of Staff Due to Brexit All Respondents

8.2 Potential of Relocation of Staff Due to Brexit A Closer Look at Geography and Seniority Level

8.3 Relocation of Headquarters Unlikely After Brexit

9 Summary of Key Findings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rnqhl2/brexit_and_the?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005247/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Healthcare Services, Pharmaceuticals, International Trade