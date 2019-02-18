sprite-preloader
WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.02.2019 | 16:13
PR Newswire

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 February 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire