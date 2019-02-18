The "Profiles of Selected Payment Apps Systems in Europe, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payment Apps Systems in Europe, 2019 provides one-page profiles of selected most visible players in the payments/P2P payment apps scene in Europe.

Each profile includes a brief company snapshot including key facts, overview, products-applications, recent events as well as key functionalities incl. technology used.

Selected business benchmarks have been also provided (number of users, transactions) wherever available.

For payment/P2P apps, user engagement is usually correlated with adoption rates.

So far, only three apps managed to break the vicious cycle of low adoption low engagement:

MobilePay (Denmark)

Vipps (Norway)

Swish (Sweden)

Selected Payment Apps Systems Covered:

1. Swish (Sweden)

2. Blik (Poland)

3. Jiffy (Italy)

4. Paym (United Kingdom)

5. MobilePay (Denmark)

6. Vipps (Norway)

7. Paydirekt (Germany)

8. Bizum (Spain)

9. Paylib (France)

10. Lydia (France)

11. Twint (Switzerland)

12. MB Way (Portugal)

13. Siirto (Finland)

14. Twyp (Spain)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wt25m3/profiles_of?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005279/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mobile and Contactless Payments